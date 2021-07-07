Lightning winger Pat Maroon captures third consecutive Stanley Cup title

Tampa Bay Lightning winger Pat Maroon etched his name in the NHL record books with some of the greats after winning his third consecutive Stanley Cup on Wednesday night.

Maroon was a part of the Lightning’s victory over the Montreal Canadiens in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final, 1-0. The nine-year veteran has three titles to his name and a part of a historic club.

With the win, Maroon joins players like Pierre Bouchard, Tim Horton, Dollard St. Laurent and a handful of others who have won three consecutive Cups. Maroon won two with the Lightning and one with the St. Louis Blues in 2019.

Maroon had one goal in five games against the Canadiens. He had two goals in the postseason, the other coming against the Florida Panthers in the first round. He also had assists in the series against the Carolina Hurricanes and the New York Islanders.

In his second season with the Lightning, he had four goals and 14 points in 55 games. He added 75 hits and six blocks during the year.

Maroon will hope to have a chance at a fourth Cup next season. The record for most consecutive Cups is five held by Maurice Richard and 10 other NHL greats.