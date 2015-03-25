Lightning, Flyers clash in Tampa

The Tampa Bay Lightning will try to continue their strong start to the season Sunday when they host the Philadelphia Flyers at Tampa Times Forum.

The Lightning are 3-1-0 on the season and enter Sunday's tilt on a two-game win streak. The Flyers have also won two in a row after beginning the campaign with three straight regulation losses.

Tampa has fared very well against Philadelphia in recent years, winning two straight, three of four and six of the last eight meetings between the clubs. The Flyers have dropped two in a row and three of their last four tests at the Forum.

The Bolts posted their most recent win on Friday, as they downed the visiting Ottawa Senators by a 6-4 score. Ryan Malone notched the game-tying goal early in the third period for Tampa and then provided the go-ahead marker with just over seven minutes remaining.

Steven Stamkos registered a goal and two assists, while Matt Carle, Victor Hedman and Tom Pyatt also lit the lamp for the Lightning. Anders Lindback recorded 32 saves in the victory.

"We want to focus on one game at a time," Hedman said. "We have to do that especially with this short season."

Sunday marks the second contest on a five-game homestand for the Lightning, who are 2-0 as the host so far.

The Flyers hope they've saved some offense for Sunday's game after destroying the Florida Panthers by a 7-1 score on Saturday. Matt Read recorded his first career hat trick and rookie Tye McGinn lit the lamp for the first time as an NHLer, helping the visiting Flyers rout the Panthers at BB&T Center.

Read, who scored on each of his three shots, became the second Flyer to register a hat trick against the Panthers, joining Eric Lindros. Lindros accomplished the feat on March 18, 1995

McGinn, Ruslan Fedotenko and newcomer Luke Schenn each had a goal and one assist for the Flyers.

Philadelphia's scoring barrage Saturday night eclipsed its goal total through the first four games (5).

"To have an outbreak like that is a great thing for the team. We need to carry it over now," McGinn said.

Ilya Bryzgalov played well between the pipes, making 30 saves. The lone Florida shot that got past him belonged to Peter Mueller, who scored on a breakaway late in the second period.

Philadelphia forward Danny Briere made his season debut. He had suffered a wrist injury while playing in Germany during the lockout. The Flyers hope Briere's return can help offset the loss of forward Scott Hartnell, who is out for 4-to-8 weeks with a broken toe suffered on Tuesday.

The Flyers are playing the second test of a four-game road trip on Sunday. Next up is Tuesday's game against the New York Rangers.