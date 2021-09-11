Expand / Collapse search
Leylah Fernandez meets Emma Raducanu in US Open final: What to know

It's the first all-teen women's final since the 1999 US Open between Serena Williams and Martina Hingis

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Leylah Fernandez and Emma Raducanu will battle in the U.S. Open final on Saturday.

Both tennis players came into the U.S. Open as relative unknowns and haven’t been playing on the professional tour for too long. Both players came into the tournament unseeded.

Raducanu, 18 of Britain, is ranked 150th and participating in just her second major tournament. She is the first qualifier in the sport’s professional era to reach a Grand Slam final. The Open era began in 1968.

Emma Raducanu, of Great Britain, reacts after defeating Maria Sakkari, of Greece, during the semifinals of the US Open tennis championships, Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

She started playing tennis at 5 years old and modeled her game after Simona Halep and Li Na. She competed in Wimbledon earlier this year and made it to the fourth round before he retired over a health issue.

RISING STAR LEYLAH FERNANDEZ: 'TEACHER TOLD ME TO STOP PLAYING TENNIS, YOU'LL NEVER MAKE IT'

Fernandez, 19 of Canada, came into the tournament ranked 73rd and had never been past the third round in any of the six majors she’s been in. She defeated four seeded players on her way to the U.S. Open final, including defending champion Naomi Osaka.

Leylah Fernandez, of Canada, reacts after scoring a point against Aryna Sabalenka,of Belarus, during the semifinals of the US Open tennis championships, Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

In 2019, she was participating in junior events. She won the French Open girl’s singles final to became the first Canadian female winner of a major tournament since Eugenie Bouchard did it at Wimbledon in 2012, according to TSN.

Fernandez won her first WTA Tour title at the Monterrey Open in March.

Saturday’s final will be the first all-teen women’s singles final since the 1999 U.S. Open between Serena Williams and Martina Hingis. At that time, the two players were set to embark on very successful tennis careers. Perhaps, Fernandez and Raducanu will do the same thing.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com