Lewandowski's brace helps Dortmund extend streak

Robert Lewandowski scored twice and Ivan 1 win over Hannover at Signal-Iduna-Park.

Lewandowski scored in the 27th and 54th minutes and, after Didier Ya Konan put Hannover on the scoreboard, Perisic added the clincher in the closing minutes. Dortmund's last league loss was Sept. 18 at Hannover, 2-1.

Since, the defending Bundesliga champions have 14 wins and three draws to open a four-point cushion over Bayern Munich atop the standings.

Lewandowski opened the scoring when he turned a pass from Lukasz Piszczek into the bottom right, and added his second of the match and 16th of the season off an assist from Jakub Blaszczykowski with shot to the middle of the net.

Ya Konan gave Hannover hope on the hour mark, as he directed a pass from Mame Biram into the top-right corner. But Hannover was unable to added a second, as its eight-game unbeaten run came to an end.

Blaszczykowski earned his second assist on the last goal as Perisic turned his pass into the lower-left corner in the final minutes.

While Dortmund took another step toward defending its title, Hannover remained seventh and is two points behind Werder Bremen for a Europa League place.

Bayern Munich 2, Schalke 0

Munich, Germany - Franck Ribery scored twice as Bayern Munich downed Schalke, 2-0, on Sunday in the Bundesliga to rebound from its setback to Basel in the Champions League earlier this week.

Basel defeated Bayern, 1-0, in the first leg of their last 16 series, leaving the German club on its heels entering the second match. That result followed a 0-0 Bundesliga draw against Freiburg, and piled pressure on the Munich side.

But Ribery's brace sent Bayern back to second in the table, and took a little pressure off ahead of an international week. Bayern climbed one point ahead of Monchengladbach with a trip to Bayer Leverkusen on tap next weekend.

Ribery scored his first goal in the 36th, as he took a pass from Luiz Gustavo and converted to the bottom-left corner. Ribery added his second off an assist from Thomas Muller, converting to the lower left again in the 55th. Ribery has 10 goals this season, second behind leading scorer Mario Gomez for Bayern.

Following the Leverkusen match, Bayern hosts Basel in the second leg March 6.