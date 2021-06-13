Le'Veon Bell says he'll never play for Chiefs' Andy Reid again: 'I'd retire first'

Former All-Pro running back Le’Veon Bell wasn’t happy during his stint with the Chiefs last year.

Bell, now a 29-year-old free agent, wrote a comment on Instagram saying he has no interest in returning to Kansas City and playing for head coach Andy Reid.

"I'll never play for Andy Reid again," Bell wrote. "I'd retire first."

The New York Jets released Bell five weeks into the 2020 NFL season, and that’s when he decided to sign a one-year deal with the Chiefs. In nine regular-season games with Kansas City, Bell averaged 4.0 yards per carry and only had 254 rushing yards with two touchdowns.

Bell, who played in one playoff game for the Chiefs, had only six yards rushing.

Bell was once one of the best running backs in all of football, but ever since he left the Pittsburgh Steelers, he’s been a shell of himself. The last time Bell had 1,000 or more rushing yards or 10 touchdowns in a season, was back in 2017.

In 17 games with the Jets, Bell had 863 yards and three rushing scores. He also had 69 receptions for 500 yards and one touchdown. New York made Bell one of the highest-paid running backs in March 2019 with a four-year, $52.5 million deal.

The Chiefs drafted former LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire with their first-round pick in 2020, and they brought in Bell to bring a veteran presence into the locker room and serve as a mentor to the younger guys, but that experiment seemed to not have worked out.

Bell’s future in the NFL is certainly up in the air.