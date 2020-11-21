Le'Veon Bell sought Clyde Edwards-Helaire's blessing before joining Chiefs

Le’Veon Bell joining the Kansas City Chiefs in the middle of the season piqued interest in the NFL world with many wondering how he would be used in their crowded offense.

At the same time, rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire was on a tear in his first few games. Bell said it was the rookie’s fast start to the season that led him to ask the former LSU standout if he could have his blessing to join the Chiefs.

“We had conversations before I even got here,” Bell told reporters Friday, according to Arrowhead Pride. “So once I kind of got the clearance with Clyde — that he was going to be OK with everything, going to be all right — that’s when I think I started getting more engaged with the coaches. Like, ‘Let me see a little more depth.’”

The New York Jets cut Bell after more than one year on the team. He was a high-profile signing after a year away from football, holding out from the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Bell said he was happy with his decision to come to the Chiefs.

“I love the culture over here. I could tell the first day I stepped foot into the building, I kind of got the vibe – didn’t fully understand yet, but I had the vibe of it and I think over the last three weeks, over the course of the last month, I think I’ve been getting accommodated to it, learning the guys, hanging out with my teammates, getting to know them a little better, them getting to know me a little better, but I wouldn’t ask for anything in the world. I’m glad I chose here,” he said.

The Chiefs have a big game Sunday night against the Las Vegas Raiders.