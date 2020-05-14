LeSean McCoy: Spoiling ‘Avengers: Endgame’ was ‘worst decision of my life’

LeSean McCoy could have used Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet about this time last year to snap away what became 2019’s most polarizing tweet.

Appearing Wednesday on “Good Morning Football,” the 31-year-old running back said posting Iron Man’s fate in “Avengers: Endgame” was “the worst decision of [his] life.”

“I didn’t know the reaction of the people, I didn’t know that. If I knew that, I would have never tweeted that,” said McCoy, who is now a free agent after finishing last season with the Super Bowl champion Chiefs.

