Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Sports
Published

LeSean McCoy: Spoiling ‘Avengers: Endgame’ was ‘worst decision of my life’

By Jaclyn Hendricks | New York Post
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 14Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 14

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

LeSean McCoy could have used Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet about this time last year to snap away what became 2019’s most polarizing tweet.

Appearing Wednesday on “Good Morning Football,” the 31-year-old running back said posting Iron Man’s fate in “Avengers: Endgame” was “the worst decision of [his] life.”

COWBOYS' LEGEND EMMITT SMITH 'NOT CONCERNED' OVER PRESCOTT STALEMATE: 'THE COWBOYS WILL GET IT DONE'

“I didn’t know the reaction of the people, I didn’t know that. If I knew that, I would have never tweeted that,” said McCoy, who is now a free agent after finishing last season with the Super Bowl champion Chiefs.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FROM THE NEW YORK POST