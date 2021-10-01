Expand / Collapse search
Philadelphia Eagles
LeSean McCoy retires from NFL after stellar career

LeSean McCoy was one of the best running backs of his time

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
LeSean McCoy officially retired from the NFL on Friday.

McCoy signed a one-day contract to retire as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Philadelphia Eagles running back LeSean McCoy celebrates his second touchdown of the game against the New York Jets during the third quarter of their NFL football game in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Dec. 18, 2011.

Philadelphia Eagles running back LeSean McCoy celebrates his second touchdown of the game against the New York Jets during the third quarter of their NFL football game in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Dec. 18, 2011. (REUTERS/Tim Shaffer )

"Happy to be retired an Eagle," the veteran running back said in a message posted on Twitter.

McCoy played 12 years in the NFL – mostly with the Eagles. He also played for the Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was on the Super Bowl-winning teams for both the Chiefs and the Eagles the last two seasons, finally picking up the elusive rings he was missing his entire career.

Dec 30, 2018; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy (25) runs with the ball past Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Jerome Baker (55) during the first quarter at New Era Field.

Dec 30, 2018; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy (25) runs with the ball past Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Jerome Baker (55) during the first quarter at New Era Field. (Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports)

McCoy was mostly dominant as a member of the Eagles. The 2013 season was among his best years. He led the league with 1,607 rushing yards and averaged about 100 yards per game. In 2011, he led the NFL with 17 rushing touchdowns. In both years, he was named an All-Pro.

Oct 17, 2019; Denver, CO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back LeSean McCoy (25) runs the ball in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Oct 17, 2019; Denver, CO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back LeSean McCoy (25) runs the ball in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. (Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports)

Andy Reid, who coached McCoy in Philadelphia and Kansas City, praised McCoy’s career on Friday.

"I love the kid. He’s got a big personality and always smiling and was a great player. Not too many people could make somebody miss like he could," Reid said. "He had this phenomenal career, arguably a Hall of Fame career. It’s good that they’re doing that for him there. It’s good that he chose to go back to Philadelphia because that’s really where it all started for him and his foundation was built."

Oct 4, 2020; Tampa, Florida, USA;  Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back LeSean McCoy (25) runs the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers in the first quarter of a NFL game at Raymond James Stadium.

Oct 4, 2020; Tampa, Florida, USA;  Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back LeSean McCoy (25) runs the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers in the first quarter of a NFL game at Raymond James Stadium. (Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)

McCoy finishes his career with 11,102 rushing yards and 73 rushing touchdowns. He also had 518 receptions for 3,898 yards and 16 touchdowns.

He was a six-time Pro Bowler and was named to the All-2010s Team. His rushing yards total is good for 22nd and he’s tied for 28th in rushing touchdowns on the all-time NFL list.

