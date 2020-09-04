Leonard Fournette shares his excitement about joining Tom Brady, Buccaneers

Leonard Fournette shared his excitement about joining Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a viral video of his and the quarterback’s face superimposed on two toddlers hugging each other.

Fournette tweeted the video Friday -- two days after he announced he was joining the Buccaneers. He was released by the Jacksonville Jaguars earlier in the week after spending three years with them.

“Hey guys quick update met a new friend @TomBrady and also have a great coach @BruceArians,” Fournette wrote.

Jacksonville selected Fournette with the No. 4 pick of the 2017 draft. Since then, he’s rushed for 2,631 yards and 17 touchdowns. He’s rushed for more than 1,000 yards in two out of the three seasons he’s been in the league but hasn’t appeared in all 16 games.

It’s unlikely that Fournette will become the Buccaneers’ starting running back right away. Coach Bruce Arians said Thursday that Ronald Jones III is still the starter, according to ESPN.

“When you can get a player of that caliber -- I got great reviews from people that know him and who have coached him -- he'll fit right in, and we'll see what role happens and how fast it can happen,” Arians said. “But RoJo's our guy, Shady [LeSean McCoy] is ready for his role, so it's just gonna be building roles as we go along and having enough quality players to finish this thing.”

Tampa Bay also drafted Ke’Shawn Vaughn earlier in the year.