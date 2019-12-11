Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Boxing
Published
Last Update 56 mins ago

Leon Spinks reportedly hospitalized as wife asks for prayers on social media

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Dec. 11Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Dec. 11

Fox News Flash top headlines for Dec. 11 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

Leon Spinks, the former undisputed heavyweight boxing champion who in 1978 defeated Muhammad Ali in one of the biggest upsets in the sport’s history, is reportedly battling health complications in a Las Vegas hospital.

Spinks, 66, was apparently “fighting for his life” in the hospital, TMZ Sports reported Wednesday. It was unclear what he was suffering from.

DEONTAY WILDER SLAMS ANTHONY JOSHUA'S APPROACH IN HEAVYWEIGHT TITLE WIN OVER ANDY RUIZ JR.

Representatives for Spinks did not immediately respond to a request for comment by Fox News.

Brenda Spinks, the wife of the boxing legend, put out a concerning message on her Facebook on Monday asking for prayers for her husband.

“Dear Friends: I know it's been awhile. However, you know how I Believe in the Power of Prayer. It's been a tough year for us. Leon has endured a lot of medical problems. I'm reaching out to ask you to kindly pray for my Beautiful Husband Leon. So that he may overcome the obstacles that have crossed his path. We Love You All & Appreciate Your Support.”

ANDY RUIZ JR. SAYS POOR TRAINING, DIET LED TO LOSS TO ANTHONY JOSHUA: 'I THINK I ATE EVERYTHING'

Spinks, 66, has battled several health issues over the last few years. He was diagnosed with brain shrinkage in 2012, which doctors said was from the beatings he took in the ring, and in 2014 he was hospitalized for abdominal problems.

The boxing legend had his signature win over Ali in 1978 but had his WBC heavyweight title stripped after facing Ali in an unsanctioned rematch seven months later. He lost the fight via unanimous decision.

Spinks also won a gold medal in the 1976 Montreal Olympics.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

He finished his career with a 26-17-3 record with 14 knockouts.

Ryan Gaydos is a sports reporter for FoxNews.com and FoxBusiness.com. Follow him on Twitter @Gaydos_