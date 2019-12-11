Leon Spinks reportedly hospitalized as wife asks for prayers on social media

Leon Spinks, the former undisputed heavyweight boxing champion who in 1978 defeated Muhammad Ali in one of the biggest upsets in the sport’s history, is reportedly battling health complications in a Las Vegas hospital.

Spinks, 66, was apparently “fighting for his life” in the hospital, TMZ Sports reported Wednesday. It was unclear what he was suffering from.

Representatives for Spinks did not immediately respond to a request for comment by Fox News.

Brenda Spinks, the wife of the boxing legend, put out a concerning message on her Facebook on Monday asking for prayers for her husband.

“Dear Friends: I know it's been awhile. However, you know how I Believe in the Power of Prayer. It's been a tough year for us. Leon has endured a lot of medical problems. I'm reaching out to ask you to kindly pray for my Beautiful Husband Leon. So that he may overcome the obstacles that have crossed his path. We Love You All & Appreciate Your Support.”

Spinks, 66, has battled several health issues over the last few years. He was diagnosed with brain shrinkage in 2012, which doctors said was from the beatings he took in the ring, and in 2014 he was hospitalized for abdominal problems.

The boxing legend had his signature win over Ali in 1978 but had his WBC heavyweight title stripped after facing Ali in an unsanctioned rematch seven months later. He lost the fight via unanimous decision.

Spinks also won a gold medal in the 1976 Montreal Olympics.

He finished his career with a 26-17-3 record with 14 knockouts.