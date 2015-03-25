Leon claims win in Ontario despite Harkins' 62

Hugo Leon carded a 5-under 67 on Sunday to claim a 1-stroke victory at The Great Waterway Classic.

Brandon Harkins raced up the leaderboard with a course record-tying 10-under 62 to grab the clubhouse lead before Leon birdied two of his last three holes to finish a stroke ahead of Harkins at 22-under-par 266.

Third-round leader Sean Shahi managed just a 2-under 70 during his final round at Upper Canada Golf Course to end in solo third at 20-under.

Will Strickler (65), Josh Anderson (66) and Joe Panzeri (67) shared fourth at 18-under 270.

Harkins, who entered Sunday seven strokes behind the overnight leader Shahi, started to make his run up the leaderboard with birdies at the first and third.

After rolling in another gain at the sixth, he reeled off four straight birdies from the eighth to move to 18-under. He added another pair of birdies at the 13th and 14th before converting his final birdie of the day at the 17th to head into the clubhouse at 21-under.

Leon, meanwhile, made the turn at 19-under with an outward 34 that included gains at the sixth and eighth.

A birdie at the 13th pulled him within a stroke of Harkins, and he was able to move ahead with back-to-back gains at the 16th and 17th.

He closed with a 2-putt par at the last to claim his second career win on the PGA Tour Canada.

"I'm feeling great. I'm still floating right now," said Leon. "I knew if I got to 17 within striking distance I was going to have a shot. I trusted that my game was going to come through for me."

NOTES: With the win, Leon moved to No. 4 on the PGA Tour Canada's Order of Merit. The top five players at the end of the season earn a Web.com Tour card ... Leon's last win came at the 2011 ATB Financial Classic.