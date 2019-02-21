Legendary Syracuse men’s basketball Jim Boeheim was involved in a fatal car accident Wednesday night, striking and killing a pedestrian, a New York district attorney told local radio.

Boeheim was driving in bad weather when he hit a man who was already outside of his vehicle and involved in a separate crash, Onondaga County District Attorney Bill Fitzpatrick told WSYR. There were three other people reportedly involved in the separate crash.

Boeheim attempted to avoid the vehicle but ended up hitting the man, police said. Boeheim’s accident occurred shortly before 11:30 p.m.

The crash occurred hours after the Orange upset No. 18 Louisville, 69-49, at the Carrier Dome.

Fitzpatrick told the station Boeheim went right to the police after the crash. He was not under the influence of drugs and alcohol at the time of the crash, Syracuse.com reported.

The victim was later identified as 51-year-old Jorge Jimenez, according to WSYR.

Boeheim released a statement later Thursday.

"I am heartbroken that a member of our community died as the result of last night's accident," the statement read. "Juli and I extend our deepest sympathies to the Jimenez family. Out of respect for those involved, I will not be providing further comment at this time."