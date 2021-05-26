Legendary kicker Adam Vinatieri retires from NFL at 48

Legendary kicker Adam Vinatieri is officially hanging up his cleats.

Vinatieri, who is 48 years old, made an appearance on the "Pat McAfee Show" on Wednesday, and he was asked about his NFL career since he hasn’t played since the 2019 season. That’s exactly when the four-time Super Bowl champion hinted at retirement.

"Should we just make it real?" Vinatieri said. "Should we just say 'Hey, we're done?' We're riding off into the sunset. You want it to be live on your show that Vinny's officially done? Is that what you want?"

McAfee, who was a teammate of Vinatieri’s on the Indianapolis Colts, responded by saying, "I don't want that but if it's gonna happen, happy it's happening here. I would like that to be known. Don't feel obligated. Don’t feel forced."

Vinatieri answered back: "Put it this way, today's Wednesday. By Friday, if paperwork goes in, you heard it here first."

Vinatieri, who will retire as the league's all-time leading scorer with 2,673 points, had a successful career with the New England Patriots and the Colts.

He was a key piece in helping Peyton Manning and the Colts win Super Bowl XLI against the Chicago Bears, but Vinatieri may be best known for kicking the game-winning field goals in both Super Bowl XXXVI and Super Bowl XXXVIII as a member of the Patriots.

Vinatieri, who is a sure bet to make the Hall of Fame, successfully converted an NFL record 599 field goals in his career.