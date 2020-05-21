Lee Westwood willing to miss PGA Tour events over quarantine restrictions for international players: 'Not worth it'

English golfer Lee Westwood says he will be missing three events on the PGA Tour starting next month because of strict quarantine restrictions that international players are forced to undergo.

Westwood, 47, spoke bluntly during an interview with the Golf Channel on Tuesday, saying it’s “just not worth it” to have to quarantine for several weeks at a time just to play a few days in the United States.

PHIL MICKELSON ‘CAN’T WAIT’ TO BEAT TIGER WOODS ON HIS HOME COURSE IN CORONAVIRUS CHARITY EVENT

"Right now, I won't be playing them," Westwood said of the Charles Schwab Challenge beginning on June 11 and the RBC Heritage slated for the following week. “Not with having to leave here two weeks before, quarantine, then play the two tournaments, then come back here and quarantine again.”

Under the current guidelines, players will have to quarantine for two weeks before being cleared to participate, which would mean that Westwood would need to arrive on Monday in order to even be eligible for the first event, ESPN reported.

The world's No. 31-ranked golfer would then have to quarantine for another two weeks upon returning to Britain.

TENNIS PROS TAKE PART IN BACKYARD TOURNAMENT AMID CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: REPORT

“It's six weeks for two tournaments," Westwood said. To me, that's just not worth it, and it's just not worth taking the risk and everyone thinks those kind of precautions have to be in place, I don't think golf is a priority if it's that severe."

The restrictions, if still in place by August, would mean that Westwood would also be forced to miss out on the rescheduled PGA Championship in San Francisco because he won’t have enough time for the mandatory two-week quarantine with the British Masters taking place just a week before.

Westwood is hosting the event and said it will likely take place with no spectators.

CLICK HERE TO GET MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“We can't afford anything to go wrong," he said, "and this virus to spread any more than it has done.”