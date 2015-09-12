Expand / Collapse search
Lee Slattery and Rafa Cabrera-Bello shoot 63s to share lead after 3rd round of KLM Open

By | Associated Press

ZANDVOORT, Netherlands – Lee Slattery and Rafa Cabrera-Bello both shot a 7-under 63 Saturday to take the joint lead after the third round of the KLM Open on a day of low scoring.

Cabrera-Bello was on track for a spectacular round after making six birdies and an eagle on the front nine, along with only his third bogey of the tournament, but the Spaniard could only manage a string of nine pars coming home.

Slattery, who won last week's Russian Open, also shot six birdies, an eagle and a bogey in his round as he sought his second consecutive European Tour victory. They had a 16-under total of 194, one shot ahead of Paul Lawrie, who was third after a 63.

Thomas Pieters was another shot back after a 62.