LeBron James dismisses load management concerns: 'It doesn't make sense to me'

LeBron James again dismissed the notion of load management after his Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Atlanta Hawks, 101-96, on Sunday night.

James is playing at a high level despite being 34 years old and coming off a groin injury which allowed him to play only 55 games a season ago. He told reporters that he feels an obligation to play every night.

“Why wouldn’t I play if I’m healthy?” James asked rhetorically. “It doesn’t make any sense to me, personally. I mean, I don’t know how many games I’ve left in my career. I don’t know how many kids that may show up to a game that are there to see me play.”

Load management has been a hot-button issue in the NBA this season and James has not been in favor of it. He said in November that he had no plans of missing a game due to load management, according to ESPN.

“If I'm hurt, I don't play. If not, I'm playing,” James said. “That's what has always been my motto.”

The Lakers star is averaging 26.1 points, 7.3 rebounds and a league-leading 10.7 assists per game this season. The Lakers are 24-3 and have the best record in the Western Conference.

Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard and Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo already have missed some games this season due to load management.