©2021 FOX News Network, LLC.

LeBron James chirps Suns' Cam Payne from the bench during Lakers' loss: 'Stay humble'

The Lakers are 0-2 to start the new season

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
LeBron James was caught chirping Phoenix Suns youngster Cam Payne during the Los Angeles Lakers’ 10-point loss to the defending Western Conference champs.

Video posted to social media showed James on the bench resting while Payne was in the game. Payne had been trash-talking his Lakers opponents all night — and for good reason. Phoenix was up by as many as 32 points at one point, forced 16 Lakers turnovers and eventually dropped Los Angeles to 0-2.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) dunks the ball as Phoenix Suns guard Cameron Payne (15), forward Abdel Nader (11), forward Cameron Johnson (23), guard Landry Shamet (14) and guard Chris Paul (3) watch in the second half at Staples Center Oct 22, 2021. The Suns defeated the Lakers 115-105.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) dunks the ball as Phoenix Suns guard Cameron Payne (15), forward Abdel Nader (11), forward Cameron Johnson (23), guard Landry Shamet (14) and guard Chris Paul (3) watch in the second half at Staples Center Oct 22, 2021. The Suns defeated the Lakers 115-105.

Regardless, James was yelling at Payne to "stay humble."

"C’mon now. You was at home a year and a half ago. Now you wanna pop off?" James said.

Payne registered four points, four rebounds and three assists in the win.

While James finished with 25 points in the loss, it was a rough night for the Lakers all around. The game saw Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard get into an altercation with each other while Rajon Rondo got into it with a fan on the sidelines.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James dunks during the second half of the team's game against the Phoenix Suns on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James dunks during the second half of the team's game against the Phoenix Suns on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Los Angeles.

While Rondo didn’t speak on the incident after the game, Davis and Howard insisted whatever was going on between them was over.

"When you're getting you’re a-- kicked, sometimes those conversations get heated ... I'd rather our guys care than not care," Vogel said after the game.

Phoenix Suns guard Cameron Payne (15) against the Denver Nuggets at Footprint Center in Phoenix.

Phoenix Suns guard Cameron Payne (15) against the Denver Nuggets at Footprint Center in Phoenix.

