LeBron James, Stephen Curry, other NBA stars held private conference call about resuming NBA season: report

LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry and Giannis Antetokounmpo, among other NBA superstars, participated in a private conference call on Monday and had a discussion about resuming the 2019-20 NBA season, according to a report by Yahoo! Sports.

The NBA players talked about the coronavirus pandemic, and they all agreed to take the court with proper safety measures once the league is given the green light to begin, the report stated.

Chris Paul, the president of the NBA Players Association, is the one who arranged the call, which also included Anthony Davis, Kawhi Leonard, Damian Lillard and Russell Westbrook.

ESPN reported that players association representatives began polling players about their thoughts about resuming the season, but the group of these NBA stars is expected to hold weight in the process leading up to the final decision of whether or not the season will restart.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said that he doesn’t have to make a decision on the season until some point in June.