LeBron James speaks on Jacob Blake shooting: 'I can’t even enjoy a playoff win right now'

LeBron James elaborated on his thoughts about the police-involved shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis., after the Los Angeles Lakers’ victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday.

James has been at the forefront of the NBA’s social justice causes. He said it was hard for him to enjoy the victory, which allowed Los Angeles to go up 3-1 in the series.

“I can’t even enjoy a playoff win right now, which is the sad part,” the Lakers star said.

The shooting has sparked violent unrest in Kenosha since Sunday night. Blake, who remained hospitalized Monday, was shot, apparently in the back, as he leaned into his SUV while his three children sat in the vehicle.

“We are scared as Black people in America,” James said. “Black men, Black women, Black kids. We are, we are terrified.”

Earlier in the day, James tweeted his frustrations with the incident.

“And y’all wonder why we say what we say about the Police!! Someone please tell me WTF is this???!!! Exactly another black man being targeted,” James wrote on Twitter. “This shit is so wrong and so sad!! Feel so sorry for him, his family and OUR PEOPLE!! We want JUSTICE.”