LeBron James teases 'Space Jam 2' first-look during Taco Tuesday celebration

LeBron James shared a sneak peek of his “Space Jam 2” jersey, along with a behind-the-scenes look at the basketball movie’s set, while celebrating “Taco Tuesday” this week.

The three-time NBA champion gave fans a glimpse at the set via his Instagram Story, showing what appeared to be a basketball court surrounded by green screens.

“Y’all I’m on ‘Space Jam’ right now shooting, and ya’ll wish I could show you all the whole uniform but I can’t,” James said, using a towel to cover the jersey.

But as he celebrated his impending lunch with a “Taco Tuesday” chant, the towel gave way and revealed a glimpse of the aqua jersey with orange trim.

The film is a sequel to 1996’s “Space Jam” starring NBA legend Michael Jordan. While little is known of the sequel’s plot, it is thought James will similarly team up with Looney Tunes characters — such as Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck — as members of the Tune Squad basketball team.

James serves as a producer on the film, along with “Black Panther” director Ryan Coogler.

The film will reportedly star other NBA players, including James’ new Los Angeles Lakers teammate Anthony Davis and Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors, according to The Athletic reporter Shams Charania. Several WNBA players, including Diana Taurasi, are also reportedly set to make appearances.

"Space Jam 2" is expected to be released in July 2021.