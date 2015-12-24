LeBron James says HE'S the best player in the world, not Steph Curry

It's been the Steph Curry show the first two months of the regular season as the Golden State Warriors have made a mockery of the league, rolling to a 27-1 mark. But despite reigning MVP Curry saying he believes he's the best player in the world, the man who many believe still owns that title isn't ready to relinquish his crown.

As the Cleveland Cavaliers prepare for their first meeting with the Warriors since their Finals matchup, LeBron James told Sports Illustrated that despite Curry's brilliance, James is still sitting in the top spot.

LeBron is putting together another great all-around season, averaging 26.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 6.3 assists. But Curry and the Warriors have overshadowed all other NBA storylines, as Curry leads the league in scoring at 31.2 points per game.

Maybe we'll get a better answer to the question when the Cavs take on the Warriors on Friday.