LeBron James on police shooting of Jacob Blake: 'And y’all wonder why we say what we say about the Police!!'

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is the latest NBA player to strongly react on Monday to the police-involved shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin.

Blake, who is Black, was shot in the back in broad daylight in Kenosha, prompting widespread protests and unrest throughout the city.

Many details of the shooting were not immediately clear, but the following unrest prompted the city to issue a curfew until 7 a.m. Monday and police asked businesses to consider staying closed “due to numerous armed robberies and shots fired calls.”

James, who has been outspoken about social injustice matters, voiced his thoughts on George Floyd’s death, and now has spoken out about the police shooting involving Blake.

“And y’all wonder why we say what we say about the Police!! Someone please tell me WTF is this???!!! Exactly another black man being targeted,” James wrote on Twitter. “This shit is so wrong and so sad!! Feel so sorry for him, his family and OUR PEOPLE!! We want JUSTICE.”

Police had been dispatched on a domestic violence call at about 5:11 p.m. prior to the shooting, the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reported. The paper added that officers administered aid to Blake, who was airlifted to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee.

JACOB BLAKE SHOOTING: NFL PLAYERS REACT TO POLICE-INVOLVED INCIDENT IN WISCONSIN

Julián Castro, the Democrat and former 2020 presidential hopeful, retweeted a video that appeared to show officers yelling at Blake as he tried to walk around an SUV and get into a drivers-side seat. One of the officers appeared to hold Blake by his shirt before firing.

“Police in Kenosha, Wisconsin appear to shoot a man seven times in the back at point blank range after he ignores commands,” Castro tweeted. “We’re [sic] no other non-lethal methods considered, @KenoshaPolice?”

The Journal-Sentinel reported that a large crowd appeared at the scene and set small fires in the street. One video purported to show a police officer knocked out during a protest. One person could be heard saying, "He got bricked."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The police department issued a statement confirming the shooting and said the sheriff’s department and Wisconsin State Patrol had taken over the scene. The state’s Justice Department and its Division of Criminal Investigation are set to investigate the shooting.

Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat, issued a statement late Sunday noting that Blake was shot in broad daylight.

“What we know for certain is that he is not the first Black man or person to have been shot or injured or mercilessly killed at the hands of individuals in law enforcement in our state or our country,” he said.

Evers promised there will be accountability.

Fox News' Edmund DeMarche and Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.