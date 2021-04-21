LeBron James now-deleted tweet targets officer in Ohio police shooting: 'YOU'RE NEXT'

As the jury was deliberating Tuesday the fate of ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, another police-involved shooting was taking place in Columbus, Ohio.

Body camera footage showed the shooting victim, 16-year-old Ma'Khia Bryant, charging at another female armed with what appears to be a knife. An officer shot Bryant four times before she collapsed to the ground. She died at the hospital after being taken there in critical condition.

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James reacted to the news on Twitter, in a now-deleted tweet, by sharing an image of the officer involved in the fatal shooting of Bryant, and wrote "YOU’RE NEXT" while hashtagging "ACCOUNTABILITY".

Police were called to the scene around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday on a report of an attempted stabbing.

The bodycam video shows that as soon as police pulled up, a young female tackles another female to the ground, holding what appeared to be a knife in her hand. The girl is then seen charging at another female while raising the apparent knife in the air, at which point the officer fired multiple shots.

George Floyd's family's attorney, Ben Crump, referred to Bryant as "unarmed" in a tweet.

"As we breathed a collective sigh of relief today, a community in Columbus felt the sting of another police shooting as @ColumbusPolice killed an unarmed 15 [year old] Black girl named Makiyah Bryant. Another child lost! Another hashtag," Crump wrote on Twitter.

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther described the whole situation as a tragedy.

"It’s a tragic day in the city of Columbus. It's a horrible, heartbreaking situation," Ginther said Tuesday night. "The city of Columbus lost a [16-year-old] girl today. We know based on this footage, the officer took action to protect another young girl in our community. But a family is grieving tonight. And this young [16-year-old] girl will never be coming home."

Bryant's family identified her to FOX 28. According to Franklin County Children Services, Bryant was a foster child under their care.

Fox News' Evie Fordham contributed to this report.