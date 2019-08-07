LeBron James, NBA stars blast NCAA after reported memo on agents leaks

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James on Tuesday slammed the NCAA’s newest rule regarding agents representing college players who test the NBA Draft market.

The NCAA will now require agents to have a bachelor’s degree, NBA Players’ Association certification for at least three years, liability insurance and will have to take an in-person exam at their main offices in Indianapolis, ESPN reported, citing a memo issued to agents Monday.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

James was among those who criticized the bachelor’s degree portion of the memo and decried it as the Rich Paul Rule. Rich Paul, who represents James, Anthony Davis, Ben Simmons and Draymond Green started to work with James after he graduated high school and didn’t graduate college.

The new NCAA rules would prohibit Paul from representing college players who test the NBA Draft market. Paul had formed Klutch Sports Group, which has recently been bought into by United Talent Agency.

“Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop! They BIG MAD and scared,” James tweeted. “Nothing will stop this movement and culture over here. Sorry! Not sorry.”

BEN SIMMONS SAYS HE WAS 'SINGLED OUT' TRYING TO ENTER CASINO

Several other NBA players tweeted reacted to the rules.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to ESPN, agents will also need to: fill out an application, pass a background check and assure the governing body they will agree to cooperate with possible NCAA investigation.