LeBron James is 'by far' the most trolled athlete in the world, study says

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is "by far" the most trolled athlete in the world.

According to a study conducted by Pickswise.com , James has received more than 122,000 abusive messages on Twitter over the last year. James had 279% more abusive messages than Manchester United soccer star Marcus Rashford, who came in second on the list.

James, an Akron native, also received the most LGBT-phobic tweets.

The study done by Pickswise looked at abusive tweets directed at all athletes.

There were other NBA superstars featured in the top 20, including Brooklyn Nets stars Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Kyrie Irving, as well as Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers, and Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady came in at No. 3. He received over 28,000 abusive messages on Twitter.

James boasts 49.8 million followers on Twitter. Nearly five times more than the Lakers have.

Pickswise.com said the data was collected between June 2020 and June 2021. James and the Lakers were in the middle of a title run last season.

"Messages containing words, phrases and hashtags that were known abusive terms were logged against each player and the respective sport they play/played in," the study says.

The particular words weren't disclosed.

Many high-profile athletes have put forth their best efforts to stop the abuse, but social media users all over the world continue to troll the sports figures that they watch on a nightly basis.