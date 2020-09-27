LeBron James will have more NBA Finals appearances than more than half of the teams in the league

LeBron James will be making his 10th NBA Finals appearance next week and his first with the Los Angeles Lakers as they await the winner of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics.

James and the Lakers defeated the Denver Nuggets in five games to move onto the Finals. James finished with a triple-double in the deciding game -- 38 points, 16 rebounds, and 10 assists.

LEBRON JAMES, LAKERS MAKE NBA FINALS WITH GAME 5 VICTORY OVER NUGGETS

“The King” making his 10th Finals appearance is historic.

He made his first Finals appearance in 2007 when he was still a young player with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Then, he would go on to make an appearance in each Finals from 2011 to 2018 and only missed the playoffs in 2019 because he was hampered with an injury.

CELTICS CONTROL SECOND HALF, TOP HEAT TO WIN GAME 5 IN EAST

When James hits the court next week, he will have played in more Finals series than NBA franchises have made appearances. He will have more appearances than the New York Knicks, Detroit Pistons, Chicago Bulls, San Antonio Spurs, Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers, Houston Rockets, Atlanta Hawks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Washington Wizards, Portland Trail Blazers, Dallas Mavericks, Milwaukee Bucks, Brooklyn Nets, Orlando Magic, Phoenix Suns, Sacramento Kings, Toronto Raptors, Indiana Pacers and a handful of other teams who have never even sniffed the championship series. When it makes his 10th appearance, he will have more than the Philadelphia 76ers.

James only has three rings to his name despite making it to the final series many times and it is something critics have held against him when debating the best basketball player of all-time. Those who say James will never be Michael Jordan might be right but the Bulls legend only made the Finals six times in his illustrious career.