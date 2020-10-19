LeBron James delivers message to Dodgers amid NLCS win

LeBron James had a message for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday night after the team defeated the Atlanta Braves to get to the World Series for the third time in four years.

James, whose Los Angeles Lakers are also celebrating winning an NBA title, posted a picture of Dodgers pitcher Joe Kelly along with a message of support for the men in blue and white.

“Congrats Men!!! @Dodgers Now Finish Your Breakfast.”

The Dodgers will be looking for their seventh World Series title after beating the Atlanta Braves in the National League Championship Series. Los Angeles is in its third World Series in the last four years but has not won the title since 1988.

Los Angeles had to beat the Milwaukee Brewers and San Diego Padres to get to this point. Los Angeles got the top seed in the National League after winning the National League West for the eighth consecutive time.

This series will be one of the most unique in baseball history. It will be played at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, in front of a limited capacity crowd because of the coronavirus.

Baseball has not risked travel across the country aside from American League teams playing its league championship in San Diego.

Game 1 against the Tampa Bay Rays begins Tuesday.