LeBron James leads pro athletes' cheers as Biden projected to win presidency

LeBron James was among the litany of professional athletes who cheered on the projection that Democrat candidate Joe Biden would be elected president.

Fox News projected Saturday that Biden would pick up Pennsylvania and Nevada, giving him enough electoral votes to claim the presidency.

James, the Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid, the Seattle Sehawks' Russell Wilson and others went to social media to celebrate.

The Biden campaign put out a statement on the projection.

“I am honored and humbled by the trust the American people have placed in me and in Vice President-elect Harris,” the statement read.

“In the face of unprecedented obstacles, a record number of Americans voted. Proving once again, that democracy beats deep in the heart of America.

“With the campaign over, it’s time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind us and come together as a nation.”

President Trump, who has contested some of the voting in battleground states, released a statement vowing to challenge the election results.

“Beginning Monday, our campaign will start prosecuting our case in court to ensure election laws are fully upheld and the rightful winner is seated. The American People are entitled to an honest election: that means counting all legal ballots, and not counting any illegal ballots," Trump’s statement read. "This is the only way to ensure the public has full confidence in our election. It remains shocking that the Biden campaign refuses to agree with this basic principle and wants ballots counted even if they are fraudulent, manufactured, or cast by ineligible or deceased voters. Only a party engaged in wrongdoing would unlawfully keep observers out of the count room – and then fight in court to block their access."