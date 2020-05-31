LeBron James asks, 'Why Doesn't America Love US,' amid George Floyd unrest

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was the latest athlete to share his thoughts about the death of George Floyd and the violent protests going on throughout the country.

“Why Doesn’t America Love US!!!!!????TOO,” James wrote on his Twitter. “#HeadHighandStayStrong #WeAllWeGot.”

On Saturday, James retweeted a video of Jimmy Kimmel’s reaction to the unrest, and commented on it.

“The ending has me in tears!!! Literally. This isn’t ok the way we’re treated man! I’m so hurtful for my people right this moment,” James said.

The Lakers also released a statement amid the protests.

“We condemn racism, bigotry, violence, and prejudice in all its forms,” the organization said. “Everyone has the right to live free from fear and to be treated with dignity and respect. We hear the pain of our Black community and we will not stay silent.”

Floyd was killed as Minneapolis police officers had him in custody last Monday. A video appeared to show one officer with a knee on Floyd’s neck as he screamed for help and that he was having trouble breathing. Floyd later died.

The officer seen pressing his knee against Floyd’s neck has since been arrested and faced third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter charges.