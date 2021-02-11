LeBron James envious of Tom Brady, Bucs' victory parade

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers never got their championship parade after winning the NBA title in October because of coronavirus restrictions in California.

On the other coast, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrated with a boat parade Wednesday afternoon after winning Super Bowl LV over the Kansas City Chiefs. Brady appeared to be partying pretty hard, which he later blamed on "just litTle avoCado tequila."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

James appeared to be a bit envious of Brady in his Twitter reaction to the ample amount of videos that were posted to social media showing the team living it up.

"Man o man I wish we were able to have our parade too cause I would have been walking beautifully just like you!" the Lakers superstar wrote.

James and Brady appeared to be tied together as their great careers might be nearing an end. Brady said immediately after receiving the Super Bowl LV MVP trophy that he wasn’t done just yet. He’s also alluded to the possibility of playing past 45 years old.

ROBERT HORRY, 7-TIME NBA CHAMP, FIRES BACK AFTER CRITICISM OF TOM BRADY TWEET

"I've been watching [Brady] for quite a while now, and just to see him go out and do the things that he's done in his career, for him to win another one yesterday in the fashion that he won, it was pretty cool," he told ESPN. "It was very inspiring for a guy like myself. But two different sports, two different positions."

James, who started his NBA career at 18 and just turned 36 in December, was asked about whether he sees a light at the end of the tunnel as far as the rest of his basketball life goes.

"I don't know how long I'm going to play the game. I don't know how much more I'll be able to give to the game," he continued. "The way I feel right now, we'll see what happens. But I have no timetable on it. I have no year of, 'OK, do I want to play until 30-this or 40-that?' The game will let me know when it's time, and we'll figure it out then."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

James has spent millions on keeping his body in shape. The NBA superstar reportedly spends about $1.5 million on diets and workouts to keep him feeling 100%. He played in 67 games last season between the regular season and the bubble, and an additional 21 games in the playoffs.