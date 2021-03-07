Will LeBron James get COVID vaccine? His controversial answer

Before Sunday’s NBA All-Star Game, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James didn’t say whether or not he would receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

"That's a conversation my family and I will have. I'll keep that to a private thing," James told a group of reporters.

James’ response comes after NBA Commissioner Adam Silver says that he will leave it up to the players and not make it mandatory.

"My hunch is that most players ultimately will choose to get vaccinated," Silver said. "They have to make personal decisions at the end of the day."

During the 20-minute interview, James was also asked how he was able to stay COVID-free and healthy since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic last March.

He said that he’s followed the league’s protocols, which includes going straight home after practices and games.

James, a four-time NBA MVP, will be playing in his 17th All-Star Game on Sunday night.

As a part of All-Star Sunday, the NBA and the Players Association committed over $3 million, including $1.75 million from the game, to historically Black institutions across the country.

Team LeBron will play in the game on behalf of the Thurgood Marshall College Fund. Team Durant will play for the United Negro College Fund. Both organizations will receive $500,000 to start, and the winners of the first, second, and third quarters will collect another $150,000. The team that reaches the target score and wins the game first will get $300,000 more.

"It’s an honor that we get to represent so many people and use this platform to help advance education, our youth, just the world in general," Durant said earlier in the week.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.