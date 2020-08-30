LeBron James calls 2020 ‘s—tiest year’ after Chadwick Boseman, Kobe Bryant deaths

Much like the masses, LeBron James is over 2020.

The Los Angeles Lakers superstar didn’t mince words this weekend, calling 2020 the “s—tiest year,” in the wake of Chadwick Boseman’s death on Friday, and Kobe Bryant’s tragic passing in January.

“It actually felt like we finally had our Black superhero, and nobody could touch us,” James said, according to the Washington Post. “And to lose that, it’s sad in our community, it’s sad in our community.

“To lose the Black Panther and the Black Mamba in the same year, can all agree that 2020 is the s—tiest year — in my 35 years, it’s not even a question,” he continued.

On Friday evening, Boseman’s representatives confirmed the “Black Panther” actor had died following a private four-year battle with colon cancer. He was 43 years old.

In addition to portraying Marvel superhero T’Challa, the “Black Panther,” Boseman also stepped into the legendary shoes of Jackie Robinson in “42,” Thurgood Marshall in “Marshall,” and James Brown in “Get on Up.”

“Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much,” Friday’s statement read. “From ‘Marshall’ to ‘Da 5 Bloods,’ August Wilson’s ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’ and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy.”

Boseman was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer in 2016. It later progressed to stage 4.

Bryant, a longtime friend and idol of James, was killed in California helicopter crash earlier this year, which also claimed the lives of eight others, including his 13-year-old daughter Gianna. He was 41 years old.

Bryant is survived by his wife Vanessa, 38, and daughters Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, 1.