LeBron James blasts doubters after reaching historic scoring milestone

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James decided to toot his own horn and take a shot at all of his doubters following the conclusion of the NBA regular season.

James, 36, just wrapped up his 17th-straight season of averaging 25 points per game, which goes all the way back to his second year in the league when he was a 19-year-old phenomenon.

On Monday, James acknowledged the accomplishment on Twitter.

"Since I was 19 years old! And I’m a pass first guy. Always been. That’s why I’m never mentioned with the greats of scoring huh?? That’s perfect cause I’d rather keep it that way!" James wrote.

The post also showed that all-time greats Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Karl Malone, and Kevin Durant only averaged 25 points or more in 12 straight seasons. James is currently third on the all-time scoring list with 35,367 points.

Malone, who starred for the Utah Jazz, sits in second with 36,928 points, and the NBA’s all-time leading scorer – Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar – had 38,387 points during his career.

At James' current pace though, there is a solid chance that James will pass both Malone and Abdul-Jabbar before he decides to retire.