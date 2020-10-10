'LeBron James is Black Trump,' Outkick journalist says

During the vice presidential debate Wednesday night, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James took his thoughts to Instagram after a pesky insect landed on the vice president's head about halfway through.

James took advantage of the viral moment by sharing an image on his Instagram saying, “Y’all know what flies favorite destination is right!!?? Yup you guessed it,” adding several suggestive emojis.

Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee for vice president, faced off Wednesday.

Outkick journalist Jason Whitlock called James’ actions, “textbook Trump behavior.”

“LeBron James is Black Trump,” Whitlock said in his column for Outkick prior to Game 5 of the NBA Finals. “LeBron fashions himself as a dignified statesman, role model, political activist and champion of racial equality. He is every bit as crude, undignified, and inarticulate as our sitting president. James writes and speaks at a third-grade level. The athletic privilege he’s enjoyed since about age 10 has spoiled and pampered him the same way wealth privilege spoiled and pampered President Trump.”

Whitlock went on to say that James is neither Michael Jordan nor Muhammad Ali.

“You can’t be Jordan, the GOAT of basketball, when your primary job is to increase the popularity of your sport and you have failed,” Whitlock wrote. “LeBron has diminished the NBA domestically. His descent into politics and full-on embrace of Black Lives Matter have devastated the game. He extinguished the TV-ratings torch he inherited from Jordan. The league that had dreams of matching the NFL’s relevancy is now toxic, polarizing, and reliant on rigged Twitter algorithms for traction."

UFC fighter Colby Covington, an outspoken Trump supporter, took aim at James last month calling him out along with other “woke athletes.”

“I want to dedicate this fight to all the first responders, all the military out there,” Covington said, following his win over Tyron Woodley. “This world would not be safe without you guys, you keep us safe, and not these woke athletes. I'm sick of these spineless cowards like LeBron James.”

The NBA community jumped to his defense but James remained quiet.

The Lakers, who hold a 3-2 series lead, are one game away from winning their 17th NBA title when they take on the Miami Heat in Game 6 of the Finals on Sunday.

Fox News' Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.