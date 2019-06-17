LeBron James leads Los Angeles Lakers' reactions to reported Anthony Davis trade

LeBron James was seemingly hyped after learning the Los Angeles Lakers reportedly acquired Anthony Davis from the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday.

Davis was sent to Los Angeles for Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart and three first-round draft picks, ESPN reported Saturday. James was among the Lakers players who reacted to the trade.

“AD on da way!! @antdavis23. Let’s get it bro! Just the beginning,” he wrote in the caption of an Instagram picture showing himself next to Davis, who is in the Lakers’ purple and gold.

James’ teammate Kyle Kuzma also tweeted about the reported Davis trade.

“Bro I just got mobbed in Shanghai thanks @AntDavis23.”

However, James and Davis weren’t the only two reacting to the trade news. Ingram and Hart, who were reportedly part of the trade, also posted their own reactions on Instagram.

Rumors of Davis being traded sparked during the season after the former Kentucky product informed the Pelicans he wasn’t going to re-sign with the team before he hit the free-agent market in the summer of 2020.

Davis’ agent Rich Paul told ESPN in January his client wanted to be traded to a team that is competing for a championship consistently.

“Anthony wanted to be honest and clear with his intentions and that's the reason for informing them of this decision now. That's in the best interests of both Anthony's and the organization's future,” he said.

The NBA later fined Davis $50,000 over Paul’s comments. The league prohibits players or their agents requesting a trade.

Davis finished the 2018-19 season with the Pelicans averaging 25.9 points, 12 rebounds and 3.9 assists in 56 games.