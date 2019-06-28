LeBron James 'gifting' No. 23 to Anthony Davis amid anticipated trade to Los Angeles Lakers: report

LeBron James is really trying to make sure Anthony Davis feels right at home.

The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly agreed to acquire Davis from the New Orleans Pelicans in a trade for Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart, and a few draft picks earlier this month.

Davis, who has worn the No. 23 since his college days with the Kentucky Wildcats, may have had a conflict with James about the number.

However, all potential number controversy appeared to be put to rest Thursday.

Yahoo Sports reported James will be “gifting” Davis his No. 23 and that the league has been notified of the number switch.

James wore the No. 23 when he was playing at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Ohio and wore it the two separate times he was playing with the Cleveland Cavaliers. He wore No. 23 when he joined the Lakers this past season.

The only time he wore a different number was with the Miami Heat. He wore No. 6 and won two championships during the short big three era with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh.

Word of the number change sent social media into a frenzy with many hoping to see James wear the No. 6 once again.

It's unclear which number James will pick.

He can’t wear the Nos. 8, 13, 22, 24, 25, 32, 33, 34, 42, 44 or 52 because they are retired by the Lakers. However, No. 6 is available.