LEADING OFF: Arrieta-Syndergaard in Game 2 of NLCS, ALCS off

A look at what's happening around the major leagues Sunday:

REMATCH

Major league wins leader Jake Arrieta starts for the Cubs against Mets rookie Noah Syndergaard in Game 2 of the NL Championship Series at Citi Field. Syndergaard lost his major league debut 6-1 to Arrieta at Wrigley Field in May. ''I just feel like a completely different pitcher now,'' he said. Arrieta went 22-6 with a 1.77 ERA this season and is 2-0 with a 2.45 ERA and 20 strikeouts in two playoff starts.

RELAX

The Royals and Blue Jays have a day off in the AL Championship Series, with Kansas City holding a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven matchup. The teams are set for workouts at Rogers Centre. Game 3 is Monday night in Toronto when Johnny Cueto will start for KC against Marcus Stroman.

MONEY SWINGS

Daniel Murphy has homered in three straight postseason games, matching the Mets record set by Donn Clendenon in 1969. The free agent-to-be has hit four home runs in these playoffs - by taking Clayton Kershaw (twice), Zack Greinke and Jon Lester deep, the second baseman has tagged $517 million worth of pitchers in barely over a week.

COOL IT

Gloves as well as mittens might be in order when the Cubs take on the Mets. The gametime temperature at Citi Field will probably be in the 40s, and it's supposed to drop into the 30s at night in New York. No such worries in chilly Toronto - the retractable roof will keep things toasty enough.