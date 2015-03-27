Lawrie helps Blue Jays crush Orioles

Brett Lawrie hit a solo homer and drove in three runs, as the Toronto Blue Jays dominated the Baltimore Orioles, 9-2, to avoid a three-game sweep.

Edwin Encarnacion hit a two-run homer for the Blue Jays, who are 3-3 on a nine-game homestand. Yunel Escobar knocked in two runs and scored a run.

Kyle Drabek (2-0) gave two runs -- one earned -- on six hits in 7 1/3 innings to pick up the win. He struck out six and walked one.

Adam Jones hit a solo homer for the Orioles. Ronny Paulino drove in the other run.

Brian Matusz (0-2) allowed five runs on seven hits in 5 2/3 frames. He walked four and fanned four.

The Orioles got on the board in the second. Wilson Betemit reached first on Drabek's error and Chris Davis doubled to left. Paulino then drove in a run when he grounded out.

Lawrie's solo homer to left in the fourth made it a 1-1 game.

Jones' solo homer in the sixth put Baltimore back on top, but Toronto scored seven runs in the home half of the inning. Jose Bautista led off with a double and crossed the plate on Encarnacion's homer. Ben Francisco singled and Rajai Davis walked with two outs.

Kevin Gregg took over for Matusz and gave up an RBI single to Jeff Mathis. Escobar followed with a two-run double. Kelly Johnson added an RBI double and Lawrie was later hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, forcing in another run to make it 8-2.

Lawrie's RBI single in the eighth accounted for the final margin.

Game Notes

Matusz extended his career-high losing streak to 11 games...The Orioles went 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position and stranded five...Toronto had 13 hits.