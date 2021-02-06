Lawrence Taylor picks Tom Brady over Joe Montana when it comes to being the greatest NFL player

Lawrence Taylor was one of the most fearsome linebackers in NFL history and played against Joe Montana during the prime of their careers.

Taylor told TMZ Sports on Friday that Montana may have been the best quarterback he’s ever played against but Tom Brady is the greatest player of all-time.

"Well, if you're asking me who is the greatest quarterback I've ever played against, I'm gonna say Joe Montana. But history, if ya look at it, there's been what, 54 Super Bowls and this is like [Brady's] 10th. He's played in 20% of all Super Bowls," the former New York Giants star said.

"There's nothing I can say. He is the GOAT. He is one of the greatest players this game has ever seen and I'm quite sure, unless [Patrick] Mahomes tries to break his record, there's nobody that's gonna beat that record."

Taylor pointed out that one thing Brady never had to deal with was a linebacker like himself in the league, but it shouldn’t take away from his greatness.

"You look at what he has done, every year, no matter what he is given, he plays and he makes 'em a winner, he makes 'em relevant. He's the Michael Jordan of football," he added.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs play Sunday in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.