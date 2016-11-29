Expand / Collapse search
Latino Stars And A Future Hall Of Famer To Shine At 2014 All-Star Game

The rosters for Major League Baseball's All-Star Game at Target Field in Minneapolis on Tuesday, July 15, were announced Sunday night. They included the pre-ordained star of the occasion, the New York Yankees' Derek Jeter, who is playing in his 20th and final season, and two dozen Latin stars.

  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/c863e75c-ALL-STAR-Derek-Jeter.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    ALL_STAR_Derek_Jeter

    Derek Jeter: American League, New York Yankees, Shortstop
    Mike Stobe/Getty Images
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/1a9faebc-ALL-STAR-Julio-Teheran.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    ALL_STAR_Julio_Teheran

    Julio Teheran: National League, Atlanta Braves, Right Handed Pitcher
    Daniel Shirey/Getty Images
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/b4bc25d3-ALL-STAR-Adrian-Beltre.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    ALL_STAR__Adrian_Beltre

    Adrian Beltre: American League, Texas Rangers, 3rd Base
    Rick Yeatts/Getty Images
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/39acf644-ALL-STAR-Alexei-Ramirez.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    ALL_STAR_Alexei_Ramirez

    Alexei Ramirez: American League, Chicago White Sox, Shortstop
    Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/ceb450fa-ALL-STAR-Aramis-Ramirez.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    ALL_STAR_Aramis_Ramirez

    Aramis Ramirez: National League, Milwaukee Brewers, 3rd Base
    Justin K. Aller/Getty Images
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/dadc7da3-ALL-STAR-Miguel-Cabera.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    ALL_STAR_Miguel_Cabera

    Miguel Cabrera: American League, Detroit Tigers, 1st Base
    Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/8b6abf97-ALL-STAR-Edwin-Encarnacion.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    ALL_STAR_Edwin_Encarnacion

    Edwin Encarnacion: American League, Toronto Blue Jays, 1st Base
    Brad White/Getty Images
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/a2b7743e-ALL-STAR-Dellin-Betances.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    ALL_STAR_Dellin_Betances

    Dellin Betances: American League, New York Yankees, Right Handed Pitcher
    J. Meric/Getty Images
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/930e3cb2-ALL-STAR-Giancarlo-Stanton.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    ALL_STAR_Giancarlo_Stanton

    Giancarlo Stanton: National League, Miami Marlins, Outfield
    Bob Levey/Getty Images
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/46b48c44-ALL-STAR-Jose-Abreu.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    ALL_STAR_Jose_Abreu

    Jose Abreu: American League, Chicago White Sox, 1st Base
    Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/f2e89837-ALL-STAR-Francisco-Rodriguez.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    ALL_STAR_Francisco_Rodriguez

    Francisco Rodriguez: National League, Milwaukee Brewers, Right Handed Pitcher
    Christian Petersen/Getty Images
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/163293c1-ALL-STAR-Carlos-Gomez.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    ALL_STAR_Carlos_Gomez

    Carlos Gomez: National League, Milwaukee Brewers, Outfield
    Mike McGinnis/Getty Images
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/1f1a7195-ALL-STAR-Jose-Altuve.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    ALL_STAR_Jose_Altuve

    Jose Altuve: American League, Houston Astros, 2nd Base
    Bob Levey/Getty Images
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/0c9350c3-ALL-STAR-Robinson-Cano.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    ALL_STAR_Robinson_Cano

    Robinson Cano: American League, Seattle Mariners, 2nd Base
    Christian Petersen/Getty Images
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/ced97073-ALL-STAR-Felix-Hernandez.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    ALL_STAR_Felix_Hernandez

    Felix Hernandez: American League, Seattle Mariners, Right Handed Pitcher
    Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/75e1a2e1-ALL-STAR-Salvador-Perez.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    ALL_STAR_Salvador_Perez

    Salvador Perez: American League, Kansas City Royals, Catcher
    Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/06c407e2-ALL-STAR-Victor-Martinez.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    ALL_STAR_Victor_Martinez

    Victor Martinez: American League, Detroit Tigers, 1st Base
    David Banks/Getty Images
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/fd8eca6f-ALL-STAR-Starlin-Castro.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    ALL_STAR_Starlin_Castro

    Starlin Castro: National League, Chicago Cubs, Shortstop
    Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/ALL-STAR-Nelson-Cruz.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    ALL_STAR_Nelson_Cruz

    Nelson Cruz: American League, Baltimore Orioles, Designated Hitter
    Gail Burton/AP Photo
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/ALL-STAR-Yadier-Molina.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    ALL_STAR_Yadier_Molina

    Yadier Molina: National League, St. Louis Cardinals, Catcher
    Elsa/Getty Images
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/ALL-STAR-Johnny-Cueto.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    ALL_STAR_Johnny_Cueto

    Johnny Cueto: National League, Cincinnati Reds, Right Handed Pitcher
    Jim McIsaac/Getty Images
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/5be2e7b3-ALL-STAR-Yoenis-Cespedes.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    ALL_STAR_Yoenis_Cespedes

    Yoenis Cespedes: American League, Oakland Athletics, Outfield
    Greg Fiume/Getty Images
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/ALL-STAR-Yasiel-Puig.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    ALL_STAR_Yasiel_Puig

    Yasiel Puig: National League, Los Angeles Dodgers, Outfield
    Stephen Dunn/Getty Images
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/ALL-STAR-Aroldis-Chapman.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    ALL_STAR_Aroldis_Chapman

    Aroldis Chapman: National League, Cincinnati Reds, Left Handed Pitcher
    Andy Lyons/Getty Images
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/ALL-STAR-Jose-Bautista.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    ALL_STAR_Jose_Bautista

    Jose Bautista: American League, Toronto Blue Jays, Outfield
    Christopher Pasatieri/Getty Images
