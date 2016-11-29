Latino Stars And A Future Hall Of Famer To Shine At 2014 All-Star Game
The rosters for Major League Baseball's All-Star Game at Target Field in Minneapolis on Tuesday, July 15, were announced Sunday night. They included the pre-ordained star of the occasion, the New York Yankees' Derek Jeter, who is playing in his 20th and final season, and two dozen Latin stars.
Derek Jeter: American League, New York Yankees, Shortstop
Julio Teheran: National League, Atlanta Braves, Right Handed Pitcher
Adrian Beltre: American League, Texas Rangers, 3rd Base
Alexei Ramirez: American League, Chicago White Sox, Shortstop
Aramis Ramirez: National League, Milwaukee Brewers, 3rd Base
Miguel Cabrera: American League, Detroit Tigers, 1st Base
Edwin Encarnacion: American League, Toronto Blue Jays, 1st Base
Dellin Betances: American League, New York Yankees, Right Handed Pitcher
Giancarlo Stanton: National League, Miami Marlins, Outfield
Jose Abreu: American League, Chicago White Sox, 1st Base
Francisco Rodriguez: National League, Milwaukee Brewers, Right Handed Pitcher
Carlos Gomez: National League, Milwaukee Brewers, Outfield
Jose Altuve: American League, Houston Astros, 2nd Base
Robinson Cano: American League, Seattle Mariners, 2nd Base
Felix Hernandez: American League, Seattle Mariners, Right Handed Pitcher
Salvador Perez: American League, Kansas City Royals, Catcher
Victor Martinez: American League, Detroit Tigers, 1st Base
Starlin Castro: National League, Chicago Cubs, Shortstop
Nelson Cruz: American League, Baltimore Orioles, Designated Hitter
Yadier Molina: National League, St. Louis Cardinals, Catcher
Johnny Cueto: National League, Cincinnati Reds, Right Handed Pitcher
Yoenis Cespedes: American League, Oakland Athletics, Outfield
Yasiel Puig: National League, Los Angeles Dodgers, Outfield
Aroldis Chapman: National League, Cincinnati Reds, Left Handed Pitcher
Jose Bautista: American League, Toronto Blue Jays, Outfield
