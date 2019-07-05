Late Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs, wife opened up about wedding and family plans before his death

Tragedy struck the Los Angeles Angels on Monday when pitcher Tyler Skaggs was found dead in his Texas hotel room hours before his team was set to take on the Texas Rangers.

Three months before Skaggs’ sudden passing, in an April interview with Wealth Management, he and his wife, Carli, opened up about their wedding and their plans to start a family

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

Their wedding celebration was nearly derailed when the place they had picked out in Malibu, Calif., was being threatened by a wildfire, they shared with the outlet. The room where the 200-plus guests were going to join the Skaggs for the reception was spared while most of the grounds around it were charred, according to the magazine.

“This was important to us. But it was nothing compared to the way people’s lives were being impacted,” Skaggs said of the fires. “A thousand things go into planning a wedding, but no one ever plans on their venue burning.”

The two went through with their wedding. Carli Skaggs also opened up about their plans for children in the future.

ANGELS TRY TO GET HANDLE ON RAW EMOTION AFTER SKAGGS DEATH

“Tyler wants his children to be able to see him pitch,” Carli Skaggs told the website.

She also talked about being the spouse of a professional athlete.

“Being a so-called ‘baseball wife’ has a stress all its own,” she said. “Since Tyler’s regularly on the move, we lack that traditional stability.”

The two married in December – just about eight months before the pitcher’s death.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The cause of Tyler Skaggs’ death wasn’t immediately known. The results of an autopsy are set to be released in October.