Las Vegas Raiders: Each NFL Draft 2020 selection

The Las Vegas Raiders made seven selections during the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Raiders used the draft to get weapons for Derek Carr and are looking like they are going to run circles around opposing defenses next season.

The Raiders drafted three wide receivers and another Clemson defender.

Here are who the Raiders chose during the draft.

ROUND 1, PICK 12: HENRY RUGGS III, WR

The Raiders selected wide receiver Henry Ruggs III with the No. 12 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft on Thursday night. Ruggs will be an incredible weapon for quarterback Derek Carr in the passing game. Ruggs was the first wide receiver taken off the board in a deep draft class. No matter who Las Vegas picked at wide receiver, they were going to get a sizeable weapon.

ROUND 1, PICK 19: DAMON ARNETTE, CB

The Raiders selected Damon Arnette, the former Ohio State cornerback, with the No. 19 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft on Thursday night. Arnette, a redshirt-senior, is listed at 6-foot-0, 195 pounds. At the NFL Combine, he had 30-inch arms, 9 1/8-inch hands, and he ran a 4.56 40-yard dash.

ROUND 3, PICK 80: LYNN BOWDEN JR., WR

The Raiders selected wide receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. with the No. 80 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Bowden may be put into the Taysom Hill-type role with the Raiders. He has the ability to play wide receiver, running back and quarterback. At Kentucky, had recorded 1,468 rushing yards and 1,816 receiving yards during his senior season.

ROUND 3, PICK 81: BRYAN EDWARDS, WR

The Raiders selected wide receiver Bryan Edwards with the No. 81 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. The Raiders now have three rookie receivers at their disposal after Henry Ruggs III and Bowden. Edwards caught 71 passes for 816 yards and six touchdowns in 10 games for South Carolina in 2019.

ROUND 3, PICK 100: TANNER MUSE, S

The Raiders selected safety Tanner Muse with the No. 100 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Muse was a standout at Clemson. In 2019, he had 54 tackles and four interceptions for the Tigers.

ROUND 4, PICK 109: JOHN SIMPSON, G

The Raiders selected offensive lineman John Simpson with the No. 109 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Simpson was the first person in his family to graduate college. The Clemson standout is the latest player from the school to go to the Raiders.

ROUND 4, PICK 139: AMIK ROBERTSON, CB

The Raiders selected cornerback Amik Robertson with the No. 139 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Robertson is the second straight Louisiana Tech player taken. Robertson had 60 tackles and five interceptions in 2019.