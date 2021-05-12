Las Vegas Raiders 2021 schedule: Opponents, dates, times & more

The Las Vegas Raiders are among the handful of teams who will be opening their state-of-the-art stadiums to fans in 2021 after being closed off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Raiders are hoping to have some more success than in 2020. Las Vegas made a huge leap early in the season and at least one of their wins came against the Kansas City Chiefs. But the wheels fell off toward the end of the year as Las Vegas lost five out of their last seven.

Derek Carr is still the starting quarterback in Las Vegas. He will be leading the Raiders into their Week 1 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens in the first Monday night game of the season on Sept. 13.

The Raiders will close their season against the Los Angeles Chargers at home in Week 18.

Here’s who the Raiders will be matching up against in 2021.

Home Opponents: Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs, Ravens, Bengals, Dolphins, Eagles, Washington, Bears

Away Opponents: Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs, Browns, Steelers, Colts, Cowboys, Giants

Combined Opponents 2020 record: 142-128-2

Here’s the Raiders 2021 regular-season schedule: