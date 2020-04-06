Las Vegas Raiders: 2020 NFL Draft profile

The Las Vegas Raiders finished 7-9 during the 2019 season.

The Raiders have seven picks going into the draft. Three of their picks came through trades with the Chicago Bears and the Seattle Seahawks.

Last year, the Raiders selected defensive lineman Clelin Ferrell, Josh Jacobs and Jonathan Abram in the first round.

Here are the Raiders’ draft picks.

DRAFT PICKS

First Round, No. 12 overall

First Round, No. 19 overall (from CHI)

Third Round, No. 80 overall

Third Round, No. 81 overall (from CHI)

Third Round, No. 91 overall (from SEA via HOU)

Fourth Round, No. 121 overall

Fifth Round, No. 159 overall

Here are some of the Raiders’ key free-agent acquisition and departures.

ACQUISITIONS

Carl Nassib, LB (signed from TB)

Cory Littleton, LB (signed from LAR)

Damarious Randall, S (signed from CLE)

Daniel Ross, DT (signed from DAL)

Eric Kush, OL (signed from CLE)

Jason Witten, TE (signed from DAL)

Jeff Heath, S (signed from DAL)

Maliek Collins, DT (signed from DAL)

Marcus Mariota, QB (signed from TEN)

Nelson Agholor, WR (signed from PHI)

Nick Kwiatkoski, LB (signed from LB)

Nick O’Leary, TE (signed from JAX)

DEPARTURES

Benson Mayowa, DE (signed with SEA)

DeAndre Washington, RB (signed with KC)

Eric Tomlinson, TE (signed with NYG)

Karl Joseph, S (signed with CLE)

Tahir Whitehead, LB (signed with CAR)

UNSIGNED FREE AGENTS

Cameron Hunt, OL

Curtis Riley, S

Daryl Worley, CB

Dion Jordan, DL

Dwayne Harris, WR/KR

Isaiah Crowell, RB

Josh Mauro, DL

Makinton Doreleant, CB

Mike Glennon, QB

Olsen Pierre, DL

Vontaze Burfict, LB

Will Compton, LB