Las Vegas Bowl 2019: Boise State vs. Washington preview, how to watch & more

The Mitsubishi Motors Las Vegas Bowl will be played between the Boise State Broncos and the Washington Huskies on Dec. 21. The game will be played at Sam Boyd Stadium in Whitney, Nev.

The Broncos will enter the game ranked No. 19 and boasting a 12-1 overall record and an 8-0 record in the Mountain West Conference. The Huskies are 7-5 overall and 4-5 in the Pac-12 Conference.

Boise State missed out on a bowl game last season but will be in their 19th overall. The Broncos boast a 12-6 record in the postseason. This year’s team is led by Hank Bachmeier, who has 1,760 passing yards and nine touchdown passes but is questionable for the game with a shoulder injury. George Holani leads the team with 979 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns. John Hightower has eight catches for 923 yards and eight touchdowns this season. The Broncos’ defense is led by Curtis Weaver who has 13 1/2 sacks this season. Kekoa Nawahine has three interceptions to his credit.

Washington will appear in their 10th consecutive bowl game. The Huskies, however, have a three-bowl-game losing streak going into the matchup against Boise State. NFL prospect Jacob Eason leads the Huskies with 2,922 passing yards and 22 touchdowns. On the ground, Salvon Ahmed has led Washington with 1,000 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns. Both Cameron Williams and Elijah Molden have three interceptions this season, while Joe Tryon has eight sacks.

It will be the fifth time these two teams play. Their series is tied at two games apiece.

LAS VEGAS BOWL INFO

Sponsor: Mitsubishi Motors

Date: December 21

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Stadium: Sam Boyd Stadium

Location: Whitney, Nev.

ODDS

Moneyline: Boise State (+145), Washington (-170)

Spread: Boise State (+3.5), Washington (-3.5)

Over/Under: 50; Over (-110), Under (-110

