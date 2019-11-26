Ex-NFL star Larry Johnson spouts theories about the Bible, Christmas on social media

Former All-Pro running back Larry Johnson took time Monday to try and educate his social media followers about the “real people of the Bible” and what Dec. 25 actually means.

Johnson, who played nine seasons in the NFL, sent out a series of tweets about the Bible, Jesus and the birth of Christ. He started with tweeting he would hope to rue the day when the “lukewarm” discover who the “real” people of the Bible are and how Christmas is “just a pagan belief.”

The ex-Kansas City Chiefs star then tweeted a screenshot of other gods who are said to be born on Dec. 25 followed by a theory about Satan working with the Catholic Church.

Lastly, he hoped his followers would commit to a “different form of gift giving” this holiday season.

Johnson was among the top running backs in the NFL before stepping away after the 2011 season. He played with the Chiefs, Cincinnati Bengals, Miami Dolphins and Washington Redskins and rushed for 6,223 yards and scored 55 rushing touchdowns.

Earlier this year, Johnson sounded off on a supposed “effeminate agenda” in the NFL and NBA — and he claimed high-ranking Freemasons are involved.