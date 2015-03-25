St. Louis Blues forward Maxim Lapierre has been offered an in-person hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety at a date and time to be determined for an incident against the San Jose Sharks at Scottrade Center on Oct 15, according to the league.

According to the release, Lapierre was offered the opportunity for an in-person hearing as required by provisions of the Collective Bargaining Agreement for any suspension that can exceed five games. He is suspended pending his hearing.

Lapierre was penalized in Tuesday night's game against the San Jose Sharks after he made contact with defenseman Dan Boyle near the boards. Boyle was injured and did not return to the game. According to the Associated Press, he was hospitalized for observation overnight.

Lapierre was assessed a major penalty for checking from behind on the play. He also received a game misconduct, as well as a fighting major for an additional altercation after the whistle.

According to the release, "the following grounds are being considered for supplemental discipline: boarding. However, the Department of Player Safety retains the right to make adjustments to the infraction upon review."

The original article can be found at FOXSports.com: Lapierre to have in-person hearing.