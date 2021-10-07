Expand / Collapse search
Lance McCullers Jr. tosses gem, Astros take early ALDS lead over White Sox

Yordan Alvarez hit an insurance home run to secure the Game 1 win

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The Houston Astros took a 1-0 lead in an American League Division Series against the Chicago White Sox with a 6-1 win Thursday behind Lance McCullers Jr. and Yordan Alvarez.

McCullers gave Houston 6 2/3 innings of scoreless ball, allowing four hits and striking out four in the win. According to MLB Stats, McCullers was the first Astros pitcher to toss 6 2/3 innings or more scoreless innings since Brandon Backe in the 2005 World Series. The Astros and White Sox met in that World Series, and Chicago took home the trophy.

Houston Astros starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. reacts after he got Chicago White Sox's Adam Engel to ground out to end the top of the fifth inning in Game 1 of an American League Division Series Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

He didn’t allow a hit until surrendering one to Yoan Moncada in the fourth inning. McCullers received a standing ovation when Dusty Baker decided to pull him from the game after McCullers threw 104 pitches. 

Astros batters shelled Chicago starter Lance Lynn for five earned runs on six hits.

MARTINEZ ON ALDS ROSTER, NOT IN GAME 1 LINEUP FOR RED SOX

Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez watches his solo home run off Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Reynaldo Lopez during the fifth inning in Game 1 of an American League Division Series Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Houston.  (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Alvarez provided an insurance home run in the fifth inning off Reynaldo Lopez. Alvarez finished 2-for-3 with two RBI and a strikeout. Michael Brantley added two RBI, going 2-for-4. Alex Bregman and Jake Meyers had one RBI each.

Jose Abreu tried to rally the White Sox in the eighth inning. He had a two-out RBI off Astros reliever Kendall Graveman, but the pitcher recorded the final out to end the rally.

Abreu finished 2-for-4, and Luis Robert finished 2-for-3 in the loss.

The Chicago White Sox' Tim Anderson, left, slides into home plate while scoring on an RBI single by Jose Abreu as Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado waits for a relay throw during the eighth inning in Game 1 of an American League Division Series Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Game 2 is set for Friday at 2:07 p.m. ET.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com