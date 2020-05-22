Lance Armstrong says he told '10,000 lies' during doping scandal, new documentary reveals

Lance Armstrong, the former professional cyclist and world-renowned athlete, claims in a new documentary he told “10,000 lies” over a six-year span to cover up what would become one the most controversial doping scandals in sports history.

In "Lance," the new ESPN film set to air on Sunday, Armstrong relives one of the darkest times in his career when he lived in the shadows of truth behind his seven Tour de France titles from 1999-2005.

IN COVID-19 WORLD, ANTI-DOPING GIVES IN-HOME TESTING A TRY

“Nobody dopes and is honest,” he said during the film, according to USA Today.

“You’re not. The only way you can dope and be honest is if nobody ever asks you, which is not realistic. The second somebody asks you, you lie. It might be one lie because you answer it once. Or in my case it might be 10,000 lies because you answer it 10,000 times.”

DOPING TESTS AROUND THE WORLD WIND DOWN BECAUSE OF VIRUS

Armstrong, 48, became a household name after surviving testicular cancer and going on to win the Tour de France seven straight years. But in 2013 he admitted to using performance-enhancing drugs the entire time, despite years of denying allegations that he was doping.

“This film is not just a re-hashing what we know about what happened, but an exploration of the who, the how, the why, expertly composed by an esteemed storyteller,” Libby Geist, vice president and executive producer for ESPN Films and Original Content, told USA Today.

CLICK HERE TO GET MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The first part of this two-part documentary will air Sunday at 9 p.m. ET.