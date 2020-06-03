Lance Armstrong's son, Luke, likens using PEDs to 'taking the shortcut'

Lance Armstrong’s son, Luke, believes that taking performance-enhancing drugs is akin to taking a shortcut in athletic competition.

Luke Armstrong made the point during the second part of the “Lance” documentary, which focused on his father’s triumphs and tribulations of his cycling career. Luke Armstrong, who plays football at Rice, was asked whether he would ever consider taking PEDs like his father.

“I’ve always felt like grinding for something, and really working for a specific goal has always been so much more worth it than taking the shortcut,” Luke Armstrong said during the documentary, according to the New York Post. “I also feel like if I ever did that and got caught, for random people, they would be like, `He’s just like his dad.’”

Lance Armstrong went as far as to say that he would steer his son away from PEDs.

“If we were put in that position where Luke as a college football player came to me and either said, ‘I’d like to try this,’ or ‘I am doing this,’ I would say, ‘that’s a bad idea,’” Armstrong said. “It might be a different conversation if you’re in the NFL. But at this point in life, in your career, not worth it.”

Lance Armstrong won seven Tour de France cycling titles before he admitted to using PEDs and had his championships stripped.

Luke Armstrong is a redshirt sophomore fullback at Rice. He was on Conference USA’s Honor Roll in 2020.